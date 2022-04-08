Build a tiny PC for less with this Corsair SFX PSU for only $80

Building a small form factor gaming PC doesn't necessarily make for a small price tag. Stuffing high-powered components into tiny chassis' is often expensive work. That's why you need to save where you can, and that's where this Corsair SF600 600W 80 Plus Gold PSU we've spotted over at Newegg comes in.

Newegg is selling the Corsair SF600 600W for $80 with a rebate (opens in new tab) or $100 without. That's down from its usual price of $125. That's not a bad deal for a 600W PSU from a reputable manufacturer, whether talking compact or full ATX size.

This compact PSU is available with either 80 Plus Gold and Platinum certification at 600W, but it's only the Gold version that's on offer today. You can pick up the Platinum version for $120 (opens in new tab) if you want a little more efficiency. Gold is more than admirable for a PSU in 2022, though, and you should be able to keep this 600W unit running at near-enough peak efficiency with modern PC parts.

(opens in new tab) Corsair SF600 600W | 80 Plus Gold | $124.99 $79.99 at Newegg (save $45, with $20 rebate) (opens in new tab)

This small form factor PSU is great for a small form factor PC of equal measure. Granted, you'll need to be a little careful selecting your GPU and processor to stay within its 600W limit, but that's not all too difficult by today's standards. It's also rated to 80 Plus Gold, which is pretty efficient.

This PSU comes with a solid review from our friend Aristeidis Bitziopoulos over at Tom's Hardware (opens in new tab). He's also the PSU buff that keeps our best PSUs for PC gaming (opens in new tab) guide up-to-date and recommends only the best. He knows his stuff and says of the SF600:

"The SF600 registers amazing performance with super-tight load regulation at +12V, very good ripple suppression on all rails, and low deviations on transient loads, which every PSU is faced with on a daily basis. In addition, it doesn't have a problem doing its job under extremely tough conditions."

The few downsides mentioned are its aggressive fan profile, which can be a little noisy, and the lack of extra cables over the 450W model. In our case, though, the included cables should serve just fine for a compact PC with a single GPU. Of course, you are still limited on which GPU you can pair with this PSU. According to Nvidia's own PSU recommendations, effectively, anything up to an RTX 3060 Ti (opens in new tab) is fair game or an RX 6600 XT (opens in new tab) for AMD.