Budget gaming mouse deal: get a HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro for only $25 at Walmart

Where to find Cyber Monday deals Amazon - All the things

Walmart - Games, Movies, Budget Laptops

B&H - Monitors, Laptops, and PCs

Best Buy - PCs, Laptops, and Accessories

Target - Games, Accessories, and Laptops

Staples - Gaming Chairs

Lenovo - Discounts on Legion Laptops and PCs

Gamestop - Games and Toys

Razer - Laptops and Gaming Accessories

Newegg - Components and Hardware

Microsoft - PCs, Laptops, and Games

Dell - Alienware PCs and Laptops

NZXT - 10% off all builds

If by some miracle you've got any cash left over from all the Cyber Monday shopping, why not grab a new gaming mouse for a mere $25? Walmart is selling the lightweight HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro RGB gaming mouse for less than half price. Also not bad if you're looking for a gift for under $50 before the sales end.

The Pulsefire FPS is a six-button, 16,000 DPI wired gaming mouse that uses a Pixart 3389 sensor to ensure accuracy. While not as flashy as the Logitech G903 wireless gaming mouse we spotted today, the Pulsefire always has a decent go-to for gamers on a budget.

One of my favorite things about the Pulsefire is the extra-large skates on the bottom of the mouse for smooth movement, regardless of what surface you're on. Using the HyperX's NGenuity software, you can directly save your button configs to the mouse's onboard memory. It's an excellent little stocking stuffer for the gamer in your household.

5 best Cyber Monday deals for PC gamers

If you're looking for more bargains, check out our Cyber Monday PC gaming deals, which will continuously be updating throughout today. And for more specialized deals, check the guides below.

Cyber Monday gaming laptops | Cyber Monday SSD deals | Cyber Monday gaming chairs | Cyber Monday TV deals | Cyber Monday graphics cards