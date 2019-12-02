Budget gaming mouse deal: get a HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro for only $25 at Walmart

Where to find Cyber Monday deals
Amazon - All the things
Walmart - Games, Movies, Budget Laptops
B&H - Monitors, Laptops, and PCs
Best Buy - PCs, Laptops, and Accessories
Target - Games, Accessories, and Laptops
Staples - Gaming Chairs
Lenovo - Discounts on Legion Laptops and PCs
Gamestop - Games and Toys
Razer - Laptops and Gaming Accessories
Newegg - Components and Hardware
Microsoft - PCs, Laptops, and Games
Dell - Alienware PCs and Laptops
NZXT - 10% off all builds
If by some miracle you've got any cash left over from all the Cyber Monday shopping, why not grab a new gaming mouse for a mere $25? Walmart is selling the lightweight HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro RGB gaming mouse for less than half price. Also not bad if you're looking for a gift for under $50 before the sales end.
The Pulsefire FPS is a six-button, 16,000 DPI wired gaming mouse that uses a Pixart 3389 sensor to ensure accuracy. While not as flashy as the Logitech G903 wireless gaming mouse we spotted today, the Pulsefire always has a decent go-to for gamers on a budget.
One of my favorite things about the Pulsefire is the extra-large skates on the bottom of the mouse for smooth movement, regardless of what surface you're on. Using the HyperX's NGenuity software, you can directly save your button configs to the mouse's onboard memory. It's an excellent little stocking stuffer for the gamer in your household.
5 best Cyber Monday deals for PC gamers
- Razer Deathadder Elite | $24.99 at Amazon (save $45)
- ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II | $1,399 at Amazon (save $600)
- Adata Ultima SU800 2TB SSD | SATA | $188 at Rakuten (save $30)
- ASUS ROG Swift PG279Q Gaming Monitor | $479.99 at Microcenter (save $170)
- Razer Blackwidow Ultimate | $49.99 at Walmart (save $60)
