BlizzCon 2021 schedule promises looks at Overwatch 2, the future of Diablo, and more

With the digital-only BlizzCon 2021 now less than two weeks away, Blizzard has posted the full schedule for the online-exclusive event, which will feature streamed content including deep-dives into Blizzard games, community workshops, Q&A sessions, a cooking show, and more.

The opening ceremonies begin at 2 pm PT/5 pm ET on February 19 and are scheduled to run for an hour across six separate channels. After that, the situation gets more granular, as each channel will peel off to focus on specific games: Along with the main Blizzard channel, there will be streams dedicated to World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Diablo, Overwatch, and "strategy," which will cover StarCraft, Warcraft 3, Heroes of the Storm, and other catch-all content.

Here's what's happening over both days—Click the directional arrows button in the top-right corner of the images to see the images full-size.

Day One:

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Day Two:

(Image credit: Blizzard)

One of the highlights of the event, the Community Showcase, will begin at 1 pm PT/4 pm ET on February 20 and run across all six BlizzCon channels. Hosted by voice actor Darin De Paul, who has played roles in Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, World of Warcraft, and dozens of other games, the 2021 showcase will "shine a spotlight on the very best art, talent, storytelling, and cosplay from the Blizzard community." There's also a "Behind the Scenes at Overwatch 2" stream and a "Diablo: What's Next?" show that could serve up some interesting insights into a couple of upcoming games you may have heard about.

Unlike previous BlizzCons, which have required a "Virtual Ticket" to fully access, this year's show will be free for everyone from start to finish. The interactive schedule at blizzcon.com will enable you to tag specific shows to (hopefully) ensure that you don't miss out, but don't worry too much if you do: Blizzard is going to post the whole thing in the BlizzCon video archives after the show is over, and they'll be free to view there as well.