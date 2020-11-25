Black Friday Gaming PC Deal: Score this SkyTech gaming PC for only $550

This is the cheapest Black Friday gaming PC we've found so far. Right now, at Newegg, we've tracked down a deal for a SkyTech Blaze II gaming PC for a shade under $550. This budget system has got a Ryzen 5 2600, 500GB SSD, 8GB RAM, with an Nvidia GTX 1650 handling for all your budget gaming needs. There would be a limit of 3 per order just if you were looking to get all your kids a gaming PC for Christmas.

Spec-wise, the Blaze II makes for a good entry-level gaming PC for anyone looking for 1080p gameplay at a decent frame-rate. The 500GB SSD makes for good load times though I'd to see more RAM. Good thing that RAM (among other components) will be on sale during Black Friday.

I have to admit, the only time I ever think about Skytech's gaming desktops is usually around this time of year; this system builder seems to always have all the best discounts during the Black Friday funtimes and into the holidays.

We're not talking about the latest graphics card or CPUs, but the Ryzen 5 2600 is still a quality six-core, 12-thread processor, and the GTX 1650 will still net you some decent gaming performance for your money. And this is also a great entry point into PC gaming and a solid base from which to upgrade from; that's the innate beauty of the PC right there.

And hell, if comes with a 500GB SSD as standard for less than $550. Sweet.