Alienware's entry-level Aurora R11 gaming PC is just $843 today

You can always rely on Alienware to produce something that looks amazing, and its Aurora R11 gaming PCs, which look like some sort of futuristic jet engine crossed with a warp drive, are no exception. They're our top pick for the best gaming PC you can buy right now, and pretty nice-looking on the inside too.

Black Friday deals Black Friday 2020 deals: the place to go for the all the best Black Friday bargains.

One of the best looking gaming PCs around at the moment, and lightning fast on the inside, the Aurora R11 from Alienware sits at the top of our list of the best gaming PCs for a reason. Filled with the latest components, and highly upgradable, you also get reliable build quality, exceptional customer service, and solid warranties.

The base configuration, which goes for $909.99, features an Intel Core i5 10400F, a six-core, 12-thread CPU that turbos to 4.3GHz. It's a nice chip, and comes backed by 8GB of DDR4 RAM at 2933MHz, a GTX 1650 Super GPU, and a 1TB 7200rpm hard drive. You can get an extra $50 off this model by using the code EXTRA50 at the checkout, which all-told brings it out at a tasty $842.79.

Alienware Aurora R11 | Intel i5 | GTX 1650 Super | $909.99 $842.79 at Dell.com (save $67.20)

That GTX 1650 Super is a genuinely impressive little 1080p graphics card. That is a little off the pace compared with the latest, mostly unavailable, RTX 30-series cards, but this entry-level Aurora is still a decent machine, and will take many an upgrade. As such you're going to want to switch that 1TB hard drive for an SSD pretty quickly.View Deal

The next configuration up is even better, because it contains an i7-10700F CPU (eight cores, 16 threads, boost to 4.8GHz) and doubles the RAM to 16GB. Its GPU is an RTX 2060, and it adds a 256GB SSD to the hard drive. Much better, and currently with a $196 discount at $1,273.99. If you keep going, you'll eventually end up with an RTX 3080-based machine in your cart, and there are surprisingly some modest discounts on those too.

One of the best looking gaming PCs around at the moment, and lightning fast on the inside, the Aurora R11 from Alienware sits at the top of our list of the best gaming PCs for a reason. Filled with the latest components, and highly upgradable, you also get reliable build quality, exceptional customer service, and solid warranties.