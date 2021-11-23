Black Friday gaming keyboard deal: Our favourite wireless board is cheaper than ever

If you're in the market for greater control in games, and something clacky enough to annoy your home-office neighbour, then this is the Black Friday gaming keyboard deal for you. With Logitech you can't really go wrong when it comes to QWERTY-based peripherals, and now that the wireless G915 is now $199.99, its lowest ever price, it's certainly worth considering.

It's absolutely up there when it comes to the best Black Friday gaming keyboard deals this year, even though the $50 discount isn't quite all it's cracked up to be. Realistically it tends to hover around the $230 mark, but it's still a decent price drop on a quality board.

Logitech G915 Logitech G915 wireless mechanical gaming keyboard | Tactile | Black | $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon (save $50)

Our main problems with this keyboard is the price, so this deal is a welcome one. It's still not cheap, but you'll feel the benefit for the extra cash for years to come as you WASD through virtual worlds with greater comfort and control.

Well, I say quality, but I haven't actually tested it myself. I'm more of a Corsair person myself. My CPU, keyboard, and mouse match and everything, all in the same RGB-ified logo—I'm ashamed of myself, honestly. Anyway, don't take my word for it: currently we consider it our best wireless gaming keyboard, fifth overall. That's because of its excellent 30-hour battery life, lag-free wireless capabilities, and low-profile switches.

In fact, Jacob, our Senior Hardware Editor, uses this very keyboard every day, and really only pointed out the price as an issue in his review of the Tenkeyless version; You can get similar features for plenty less if you go wired, he says. Both the Corsair K100 RGB Optical—our overall favourite—and the Mountain Everest Max tend to be cheaper, with similar, premium specs. That said, this deal brings the G915 closer to parity with those heavy-hitters, which may tempt you further to cut the cord. Also, the TKL version is also discounted to it's lowest ever price on Amazon to $179.99, but it's lingered around the $180 mark before.

If you do decide to push the boat out and take advantage of this Black Friday gaming keyboard deal, it'd be silly to not pair it with the best wireless gaming mouse. If you're like me and want to go matchy-matchy, then the Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless is the one to go for, with its numerous macros, great design, and adjustable weight.