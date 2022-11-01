Black Friday gaming headset deals 2022: discounts that are music to our ears

Black Friday gaming headset deals (Image credit: SteelSeries) Jump straight to the deals you want...

With Black Friday approaching, why not treat your ears or the ears of a loved one with fabulous pair of cans while saving some money? No matter the style or budget, expect to see all sorts of gaming headsets getting hit with genuine discounts from all the usual suspects, such as SteelSeries, HyperX, Logitech, and Razer. And if this Black Friday is anything like last year, expect to see some great headsets selling for as little as $50.

When you're shopping around, however, it pays to keep a couple of things in mind. It is crucial for gamers playing online to ensure it comes with a microphone that doesn't sound like you are broadcasting from a World War 2 submarine. Your buddies will thank you. Directional audio has also gotten so much better over the years, so it's something to keep a look out for if you're after a little competitive edge. Not only will it help pinpoint footsteps in games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (opens in new tab), but it adds a level of tension in slower, more atmospheric games like Scorn (opens in new tab) and Resident Evil.

We're curating all the best Black Friday PC gaming deals right here.

If you're looking for wireless headsets, anything with a battery life of over 25 hours is a good place to start. And finally, comfort goes a long way, considering how much time we spend these things resting on our delicate ears.

Those are just some things we look at when curating our best wired gaming headsets and best wireless gaming headsets throughout the year. That should probably be the first place you look during the Black Friday weekend. However, keep an eye out below since we will be handpicking the deals that be worth your time. Not only do we want to see you save some money, but we also want to save you time from mining through dozens of headset deals. We've got you.

Oh, and the deals don't stop on Black Friday weekend. Cyber Monday will likely have some surprising discounts you don't want to miss. This gives you one more chance to save money and finish your holiday shopping early.



Where do we even find these deals? Here are just a few of the best retailers we've been keeping an eye on throughout the weekend:

What should I look for in a Black Friday gaming headset deal? Before you throw open your wallet, knowing what features are most important to you in a gaming headset is good. Consider how long you will wear it per day and for what purpose. If you play a lot of FPS games, it's worth investing in a headset with surround sound to you can pinpoint enemies and a noise-canceling mic, so your teammates don't have to listen to your mechanical keyboard (opens in new tab) going click-clack. If you're going wireless, consider dropping RGB lighting down your priority list, as it'll sap battery life like nobody's business. Otherwise, if you're looking to stand out among streamers, a wired RGB headset will surely hypnotize those fans into subscribing.

