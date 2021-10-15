Black Friday Gaming Headset deals 2021: Cacophonous cans for your earholes

Early Black Friday Gaming Headset deals (Image credit: SteelSeries) Jump straight to the deals you want...

Here we are again, staring down Black Friday, tracking down gaming headset deals. There will no doubt be some great gaming headsets on offer this holiday season but, as you well know, searching for them is time consuming and stressful. To take the hassle out of trawling through countless sites for a single gaming headset deal, just bookmark this page.

Whether you're coming here with no gaming headset, a broken one, or a Christmas present idea, we're here to fill up that hole in your heart—or, the top of your head—with deals plucked straight from our best wired gaming headsets guide. These prime specimens will provide truly spectacular sound, quality, and all over comfort, and we're confident they'll appear as deals over the coming weeks.

If you're looking specifically for wireless (ultimate practicality from a gaming headset), we'll be making sure to populate the list with any of the best wireless gaming headsets we spot, too.

We'll be here over Black Friday and beyond, tracking down all the best gaming headset deals as and when they appear. Along with all the other bits you need to round off your battlestation.

When will Black Friday gaming headset deals start to appear? Black Friday comes around on November 26 this year, but plenty of retailers will be getting deals out early to stagger traffic. Last year we saw sales start in early November; this year deals will be popping up around the end of October.

What should I look for in a Black Friday gaming headset deal? Before you throw open your wallet, it's good to have an idea of what features are most important to you in a gaming headset. Consider how long you're going to wear it per day, and for what purpose. If you play a lot of FPS games, its worth investing in a headset with surround sound to you can pinpoint enemies, and a noise canceling mic so your teammates don't have to listen to your mechanical keyboard going click-clack. If you're going wireless, consider dropping RGB lighting down your priority list, as it'll sap battery life like nobody's business. Otherwise, if you're looking to stand out among streamers, a wired RGB headset will surely hypnotize those fans into subscribing.

