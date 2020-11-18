Black Friday Gaming Headset deals: top savings on the best audio goodies

We love the sound of a great Black Friday gaming headset deal pinging its way onto our radar. As we head towards to the official Black Friday 'day' of November 27 we're going to be getting a lot of these pings, and you're going to see a lot of headset deals popping up all the way until Cyber Monday hits on Monday November 30, when the deal madness officially comes to an end.

PC gaming headsets continue to get better and better, both in terms of sound, build quality, and features, with the only downside being that prices have been heading skywards as well. If you've been eyeing up some of the best wired and wireless gaming headsets around, but have been put off by the high price tags, then this could be a great opportunity for you to see what all the fuss is about.

There's a bit of fad at the moment for manufacturers to slap RGB on to everything, including headsets, which is a bit odd, as you can't see those lights yourself. There's also a real downside if you're looking at wireless gaming headsets that have those unnecessary lights on can sap battery life, so we'd actively recommend avoiding wireless headsets covered in RGB.

We'll be keeping an eye out for not just the best gaming headsets, but the best wireless gaming headsets and the best headphones for gaming as well. As a good set of headphones with a quality microphone can make for a compelling setup, particularly if you're going to be sat in front of a webcam.

Whatever you've got in mind, you'll find the perfect headset you on this page with a much lower price tag than you can normally pick it up for.

Black Friday Gaming Headset Deals

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset | $79.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Who needs RGB when you can sit there with greenest of green headphones strapped to your head. More importantly this headset boasts virtual 7.1 surround sound, are really comfortable, have in-line controls, and a retractable noise isolating microphone to make for an altogether impressive audio experience. And $20 off? Seems rude not to grab a pair.View Deal

HyperX Cloud II | $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

One of the leading headsets in the push to improve PC audio, the HyperX Cloud II is still a great option if you're looking for quality audio. The memory foam ear pads and aluminum frame make this headset feel like a far higher ticket price item than it actually is. And the sound quality is also great for the money, especially with $20 off.View Deal

Black Friday Wireless Gaming Headset Deals

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core | $79.99 $64.99 at Amazon

This Wireless headset ticks the most important boxes: it's light, comfortable, and produces decent audio. It supports Virtual 7.1 surround sound, if you want your gaming to be more immersive. The noise cancelling microphone is also pretty decent, and can be flipped out of the way when not needed. That extra $15 off right now makes this a bit of bargain. View Deal

Razer Nari Ultimate | $199.99 $116.00 at Amazon

Haptic feedback in a headset? Surely some kind of joke? Actually no, while it sounds like a pure gimmick, Razer has managed to refine this idea enough that it actually adds to your gaming experience rather than takes away from it. You also get THX Audio and a retractable mic to make for an all-around impressive headset. This is a bargain too. View Deal

Black Friday Headphones For Gaming Deals

Beyerdynamic Amiron Home | $699 $319 at Newegg

Beyerdynamic is a name to be reckoned with in the high-end space, and these cans have scooped up plenty of rewards since release. They are open-backed headphones that use optimized tesla technology to produce a wonderfully tight and clean sound and are also incredibly comfortable to wear. And yes, that's a $380 saving, or 54% off if you care to do the math.View Deal

What to look out for in a Black Friday gaming headset

Gaming headsets have improved significantly over recent years. Losing the bass-heavy vibe that dominated the industry for years, and focusing instead on a much more even soundstage. If you've found earlier gaming headsets lacked the nuance that you would get from a proper set of headphones you'd use for listening to music, then be reassured that things have improved a lot.

Of course using headphones alongside a decent microphone is still a great option for gaming, and we've kept an eye for those too. Along with wireless headsets, which have also come on in leaps and bounds of late, with better battery lives, no drop in audio quality, and no obvious lag to talk of either. Plus they mean you're not tethered to your PC, which is literally freeing.

Be wary of deals you don't need is true of any deal that you may see during the Black Friday sales period, but pay particular caution when it comes to headsets, because there are usually a load of them. No really.

You'll see big names and unknown brands vying for your ear holes during the sales season. And while there are some real deals to be had, we'd err on the side of caution, and focus on brands that you've heard of.