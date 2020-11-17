Black Friday Gaming chair deals: the best prices on places to park your butt

Picking up a Black Friday gaming chair deal is not about some unnecessary luxury purchase. When you're gaming for hours on end in front of your big screen gaming monitor you've got to think about your spine, people. So in that, a Black Friday gaming chair deals is a very necessary luxury.

The Best Black Friday Gaming PC deals (Image credit: Secretlab) Jump straight to the deals you want...

1. Gaming Chairs

2. Office Chairs

You might see the best gaming chair as just the finishing touch to your PC setup, but really it's something you should be thinking about from the get-go. Our increasingly sedentary lifestyles, especially with many of us increasingly working from home, means we spend a lot of time in our seats, so it's 100 percent worth making sure that seat isn't doing you any more harm than necessary.

Which is why it also makes sense to not just by a cheap gaming chair without doing some due diligence as to its potential support for your delicate frame. So, just because there might be some gaming chair deals around this Black Friday period, it doesn't necessarily mean they're worth risking your spine on.

But gaming chairs have become a hot ticket item this year, so there's a real good chance of getting some stellar Black Friday gaming chair deals over the next couple of weeks. Companies such as SecretLab, DXRacer, noblechairs, and others are all liable to have offers popping up throughout November, so we'll be on hand to make sure you don't miss out.

You don't have to cradle your butt in something that looks like it was ripped out of an Impreza, however, there are some excellent office chairs that will be just as comfortable and come without that over-the-top 'gamer' aesthetic. We're picking our favorite deals from both camps.

Black Friday Gaming Chair deals

Emerge Vartan | $229.99 $149.99 at Staples (34% off)

This affordable gaming chair sports the now-classic racing aesthetic, and comes with removable and adjustable neck and lumbar support. The arm rests are also height adjustable, and with a 7-year limited warranty it should last you too.View Deal

Respawn 200 Series Mesh | $299.99 $229.99 at Staples (23% off)

There's no getting away from it, if you're in place for a long gaming session, then your average faux leather-backed chair is going to give you sweaty back syndrome. But, with a breathable mesh back behind the lumbar cushion, the Respawn 200 aims to make that a thing of the past.View Deal

AKRacing Core Series EX| $349 $249 at Amazon ($100 off)

If you really want a lie-flat gaming chair, then AKRacing is going to be your jam, with its 180 degree recline. Unnecessary, I'll grant you, but the steel frame, adjustable armrests, lumbar support, and build quality mean the Core Series EX has other things to recommend it too.View Deal

AKRacing Masters Series | $529 $349 at Amazon (save $180)

The more premium AKRacing seat has had a hefty price cut on Amazon which brings it down to the previous price of the chair tiers below it. That makes this a pretty impressive price for such a well-padded and well-specced gaming chair.View Deal

DXRacer Racing Series | $369.99 $299.99 at Walmart (save $70)

DXRacer chairs don't often come cheap, and still at $300 this is no cheap gaming chair, but with $70 off you're getting a quality racing-style seat with a healthy discount on the standard listing price. View Deal

Adjustable Foot Rest | $34.99 $23.76 at Amazon (save 32%)

Buying a foot rest as well as a gaming chair might seem strange, but having a proper ergonomic position for your feet as well as your spine is important too. This spongy beast is also washable too, so no worries about using it without socks on too.View Deal

Black Friday Office Chair deals

Executive Chair | $999.99 $189.99 at Wayfair (81% off)

This simply titled chair offers the same sort of high-backed spine support you'd expect from a gaming chair but with a little more subtlety. It's still fully adjustable and the curved back is designed to offer inbuilt lumbar support. It's a stylish-looking chair, and comes with a sizeable discount.View Deal

Modelo High Back Executive Chair | $3,504.99 $234.99 at Wayfair ($3,270 off?!)

Er... a 93 percent discount seems a little over the top to me. I mean, it's a seriously smart office chair at $235, but could it really have once cost $3.5k? I have my doubts, but at this price the Modelo chair is adjustable, stylish, and now way more affordable. Apparently.View Deal

Aracele Ergonomic Executive Chair | $263.99 $219.99 at Wayfair (17% off)

This thing is like a leather womb, with more soft leather padding than you'll find in any bucket seat gaming chair. With a high back and neck and shoulder support, this exec. chair is seriously luxurious.View Deal

Belleze Executive Office Chair | $149.99 $105.99 at Walmart (save $44)

Check out the soft-touch velour look of this executive bad-boi. If you're not smashing back martinis like Don Draper in your own working-from-home corner office in this thing there's no hope for your executive ambitions.View Deal

What to look out for in a Black Friday gaming chair

Durability has to be one of the key tenets of any Black Friday gaming chair purchase, as does support. If your bargain purchase starts to expose its metal frame six weeks into life as your gaming throne, and the padding sags depressingly, then you might as well be perched on top of a beer keg for all the support you're getting.

At the very least you need to make sure that the gaming chair you have your eye on is able to offer some lumbar support, as well as adjustable arm rests. When you're typing or WSADing at a desk those elbows need to be raised just so. Neck pillows, or an adjustable head rest, are also worthy of your time and money, but you also want to make sure you actually fit too.

It's not always easy to get a bead on the size of a chair from an online search so always check the measurements before dropping dollar on a new seat. There will be maximum height and weight recommendations for most chairs, and that's absolutely worth paying attention to.