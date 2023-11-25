Black Friday deals on the stuff behind the most popular Twitch streamers

Most of the Black Friday deals we've found so far are to do with the stuff that goes in your PC or on your desk, but in this modern world of social media and personal branding, we all know that it's the stuff behind you that really matters. On Twitch streams or Zoom calls or TikTok videos, the view over your shoulders defines you to the world.

So, for better or worse, I've examined the stuff behind seven of the most popular Twitch streamers, attempted to identify it (or at least find something comparable), and went hunting for the best price I could find. Here's what I came up with…

We're curating all the best Black Friday PC gaming deals right here.

(Image credit: Ninja)

(Image credit: Pokimane)

Poké Ball replica in silver display case: $100 from Sideshow, which is the only store I could find with these in stock at that price

$100 from Sideshow, which is the only store I could find with these in stock at that price Arch wall shelf: A sorta similar shelf is $23.99 at World Market ($16 off), but it's smaller and you'll have to paint it blue... so not very similar, actually

A sorta similar shelf is $23.99 at World Market ($16 off), but it's smaller and you'll have to paint it blue... so not very similar, actually White pegboard: It looks like Ikea's $60 Skadis pegboard, but you can get something similar (if a little smaller) from Amazon for $31.99 (20% off)

It looks like Ikea's $60 Skadis pegboard, but you can get something similar (if a little smaller) from Amazon for $31.99 (20% off) Scented candle: I don't know what kind of candle Pokimane's got over her shoulder, but you probably won't go wrong with a soy candle from PF Candle Co, which is having a holiday sale

(Image credit: xQc)

(Image credit: Kai Cenat)

(Image credit: Summit1G)

(Image credit: Emiru)

(Image credit: Shroud)