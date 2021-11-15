Save more than the price of an RTX 3060 Ti on this RTX 3060 Ti Alienware gaming PC

Alienware makes some of the best gaming PCs around, and you can always be confident that there will be some heavy discounts on its machines when it comes to Black Friday deals season. And the closer we get to that fateful day it seems the better the deals are becoming.

Take this Alienware Aurora R12 system, sporting an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and 11th Gen Intel CPU. There's a pretty chonky $628 discount on the system right now, making it one of the most affordable RTX 30-series systems we've found. The rest of the rig's spec sheet doesn't make for bad reading either, with a 512GB NVMe SSD and 16GB of DDR4-3200 filling it out.

And yes, Alienware has actually used dual-channel memory, so there are two sticks of 8GB RAM to deliver the bandwidth you'd expect. Some Dell and Alienware machines can be stingy on that front, so it's always worth checking.

Alienware Aurora R12 Alienware Aurora R12 | Intel Core i7 11700F | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD| $1,999.99 $1,371.99 at Dell (save $628)

The classic Aurora design may have been retired recently, but there are still some great deals to be had on the older style. And they're still wrapped around the latest Nvidia graphics cards, which are mighty hard to find on their own. This system delivers an RTX 3060 Ti, and backs it up with plenty of RAM and NVMe SSD memory.

Granted the half terabyte SSD is a little miserly, but considering the impressively low price of this whole setup, that's completely forgiveable. Besides, it effectively being deals season right now, there are some great Black Friday SSD deals to be had already. If you want to upgrade your storage, it's a great time to marry that with your new PC purchase.

And a full PC is your best bet for getting hold of the latest Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics cards. Sadly the supply crisis does mean that shipping of this machine isn't the fastest. At best, express shipping is the end of December, but realistically you're looking at early January 2022 for delivery of your shiny new rig.