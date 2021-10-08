The best Grav loadout for Warzone

Looking for the best Warzone Grav loadout? With a new season, as always, comes a new gun. To get your hands on this one, you'll need to rank up to level 31 on the Season 6 battle pass, but don't worry: it's completely free if you don't mind the grind. It's well worth the grind, too. The bullet velocity on the Grav is extremely impressive and will allow you to fiddle around with your attachments a bit.

It's not a high-range weapon, though. Instead, the Grav works much better at a close-to-medium range. Unlike some previous new additions to Warzone's arsenal, the Grav won't completely break the meta in two. However, it'll be a really reliable option for backing up your Kar98k , Swiss K31 , or whichever sniper you choose. So here are the best Grav loadouts for Warzone.

The best sniper-support Grav Warzone loadout

Attachments:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Optic: Visiontech 2.0x

Visiontech 2.0x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine: 50 Rnd

50 Rnd Rear Grip: Airborne Pistol Grip

Secondary:

Perks:

EOD

Ghost

Amped

Throwables:

Semtex

Heartbeat Sensor

This is a classic. The quick-scoping sniper alongside the supporting assault rifle is a match made in heaven. Your loadout will look like a buddy cop movie.

I'm using the Agency Suppressor here, as is often the case in loadouts that want to be able to hit a target at range. With this and a nice 2x scope you'll be able to pick out enemies and follow up from sniper shots or even take pot shots from longer ranges when sniping isn't the ideal option for the situation. If that offers a bit too much zoom, feel free to drop it down to one of the many options of reflex scopes in Warzone.

As with most Warzone guns, extend the magazine, so the 50-round mag is the way to go to get as many potential kills as possible before you have to reload. The Airborne Pistol Grip is a great shout for this build, too, as its boost to your ADS time helps enormously when facing off in medium-range gunfights or when you round a corner and some chump is trundling around with an LMG or ranged assault rifle . It won't help you against something like an MP5 , but when facing off against other ARs or a fellow sniper support gun, it could make all the difference in getting aimed and firing.

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

Finally, I'm adding the Field Agent Grip. It's the gold standard for recoil reduction in Cold War guns, and it'll provide a noticeable and really strong benefit when you do manage to unlock it.

With the rest of the loadout, it's standard sniper-AR fare. EOD to avoid dying to enemies bombarding you with explosives, Ghost to stay off the map when UAVs and Heartbeat Sensors come into play, and Amped to switch from sniper to assault rifle in record time. Combat Scout is a super fun potential option for loadouts since its addition, but I've gone for ol' faithful Amped. When gun switching is a big part of the loadout, you really can't go wrong.

The best conversion-round Grav Warzone loadout

Attachments:

Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Barrel: 18.7" Takedown

18.7" Takedown Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine: RK-7 30 Rnd Conversion

Secondary:

Perks:

EOD

Ghost

Combat Scout

Throwables:

Semtex

Heartbeat Sensor

The Grav has an ammo conversion? It's a unique one, too: you'll get a boost to your damage and bullet velocity, making it terrifying at longer ranges, but your ammo capacity, recoil, and ADS speed are damaged. This loadout was found on P4wnyhof's YouTube channel, with a couple tweaks from yours truly.

The main worry with this, then, is the recoil damage. The base recoil is already pretty rough, so we're adding the Field Agent Grip as before. The 18.7" Takedown barrel is the other top option for recoil control. It helps with the horizontal bounce of this weapon, which will definitely be the biggest issue when you try to use it at longer ranges. The damage output at range is potentially excellent, especially with upper-torso hits and headshots, and with the high bullet velocity of this gun you'll hit where you aim from a long way off. It's just that recoil: take your time, and learn the pattern.

(Image credit: Activision)

This loadout also uses the Suppressor rather than the Agency Suppressor. It's not going to be the longest range killer, but if you chuck on the normal suppressor, it'll boost your ADS speed as well as sprint-out time. It still boosts bullet velocity, just not quite as much as the Agency Suppressor. If you find this to be an issue, swap it out, but the standard Suppressor is best for an all-round weapon.

I like a close-up SMG for a secondary. The OTs 9 does wonders, but you'll be just as savage with any other one you prefer—the TEC-9 is another solid option. Perk-wise I'm keeping it simple, but instead of Amped I'm using Combat Scout. It's a great choice when it comes to using a long-ranged machine gun, and with the gnarly recoil on the ammo conversion of the Grav, that extra intel might just be the difference between victory and defeat.