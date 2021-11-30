The 20 best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals still available, even though it's definitely Tuesday

No, you're not living the same day over again: it's definitely Tuesday, but Cyber Monday deals have defied the calendar to live on another day. Some online stores want to stretch Cyber Monday into a Cyber Week of deals, but it's safe to say the doorbuster sales are behind us for this year. We don't expect to see many new, exciting, or surprising deals pop up for the rest of the week—but for now, anyway, there are still some great deals left over from Cyber Monday (and even Black Friday) that haven't expired yet. You've got at least one last day to grab them.

Our big guide to Cyber Monday deals includes everything still on sale that we think is worth your time, so give it a look if you want to peruse a big list of desktops, laptops, SSDs, monitors, and more. Here we've focused down to the very best of the bunch, with just the steepest discounts and price cuts on our favorite kit.

These are the best Black Friday deals available right now—many will expire Tuesday night, while a few will survive to the end of the week.

Gaming laptops

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model 2021 Razer Blade 15 Advanced | Nvidia RTX 3070 | Intel Core i7 10875H | 360Hz 1080p | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,599.99 $1,799.99 at Microsoft (save $800)

That's a colossal saving on a prime slice of gaming real estate, packing quality hardware from Intel and Nvidia to make sure it demolishes your games. The RTX 3070 is a great option for this thin and light chassis, as it'll knock out killer frame rates and make the most of the 360Hz display for a buttery-smooth experience too. A great saving on a great laptop.

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (2020) Gigabyte Aero 15 | 15.6-inch | Intel Core i7 11800H | Nvidia RTX 3080 | 4K AMOLED | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,199 $1,899 at Newegg after rebate (save $1,100)

This beauty may only come with a 60Hz screen but it's 4K and AMOLED (even better than OLED). That GPU will spit up mega frame rates, even at such ultra-high resolution, too. And paired with a powerful 11th Gen Intel CPU, plenty of RAM, and masses of storage, it's great value even before the rebate.

Gigabyte G5 Gaming Laptop Gigabyte G5 KC | 15.6-inch | Intel Core i5 10500H| Nvidia RTX 3060 | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,199 $999 after rebate at Newegg (save $200)

We love an RTX 3060 gaming laptop with a discount, and for under $1,000, this is almost as good as it gets. That GPU and CPU combo will make for great 1080p, high-refresh gaming, and while there's not a huge amount of storage, those can be easily upgraded. As can the battery, and you can even add in a HDD if you so fancy.

Gaming desktops

iBuyPower TraceMR | RTX 3060 Ti | Core i7 11700F | 16GB RAM | 480GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $1,599.99 iBuyPower TraceMR | RTX 3060 Ti | Core i7 11700F | 16GB RAM | 480GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $1,599.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy (save $200)

This is bang-on what we think is the right deal price for an RTX 3060 Ti gaming desktop, and it's not just giving you the GPU and skimping on the rest of the spec. The Intel Core i7 is a capable eight-core chip, the 16GB memory is exactly what you want from a modern gaming PC, and the 480GB SSD is just about big enough for Windows and a few key games. I would doubt it's an NVMe SSD, but even a SATA drive is far quicker than a standard hard drive.

iBuyPower SlateMR | Radeon RX 6600 XT | Ryzen 7 3700X | 16GB RAM | 480GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $1,349.99 iBuyPower SlateMR | Radeon RX 6600 XT | Ryzen 7 3700X | 16GB RAM | 480GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $1,349.99 $1,199.99 at Best Buy (save $150)

Performing around the same sort of level as an RTX 3060, sometimes above it, the RX 6600 XT in this rig is a quality 1080p GPU for the money. We're seeing the last-gen Ryzen CPUs, like this 3700X, being used in a lot of gaming PC deals, but it's still a quality octacore chip and has an upgrade path up to the very latest AMD CPUs.

iBuyPower Trace MR | Nvidia RTX 3080 | Intel Core i7 11700KF |16GB RAM | 500GB NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD | $2,399.99 at Best Buy iBuyPower Trace MR | Nvidia RTX 3080 | Intel Core i7 11700KF |16GB RAM | 500GB NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD | $2,399.99 at Best Buy

At a decent price, you're getting a solid computer draped around a powerful (and elusive) graphics card. With a strong Rocket Lake CPU and a super-speedy NVMe SSD this machine will be a nice upgrade for most. At the very least you're getting a new GPU, and in the last 12 months, that's a win.

Gaming monitors

MSI Optix MAG321CQR | 32-inch | 1440p | VA | 144Hz | $479.99 MSI Optix MAG321CQR | 32-inch | 1440p | VA | 144Hz | $479.99 $309.99 at Amazon (save $170)

This is a huge saving on a quality 1440p VA panel that can make for some silky smooth refresh rates. The 1800R curve is subtle enough to add to the immersive experience without getting in the way too. It's FreeSync and G-Sync compatible too.

Asus ROG Swift PG259QN Asus ROG Swift PG259QN | 24.5-inch | 1080p | 360Hz | $699.99 $489.99 at Amazon (save $210)

This 1080p gaming monitor offers a ridiculously fast refresh rate, and so will need one of the newer G-Sync compatible graphics cards to make the most of it. ROG Swift's IPS panels are great, though, offering deep, clear colors while still providing good response times. It's a little on the small size, but if you're short of space, this is worth your consideration.

Gaming chairs

Secretlab OMEGA 2020 Series Gaming Chair Secretlab Omega Classic | 4D armrests | $499 $359 at Secretlab (save $140)

Wrapped in Secretlab prime 2.0 PU Leather, this Classic Omega gaming chair is the more reasonably priced choice. It may not come with magnetic headrests but it's highly adjustable, and there are more designs to choose from than with the Titan.

$229.99 Staples Emerge Vortex | 275 lbs max | Flip-up armrests | $229.99 $129.99 at Staples (save $100)

The Emerge Vortex is an inexpensive path to a stylish gaming chair, but offers all the basics: Height and tilt adjustments, lumbar support, flip-up armrests, and a built-in headrest. And if the black-grey combo doesn't turn your crank, you can also opt for brighter blue and red accents instead.



SSDs & RAM

Western Digital Black SN850 NVMe SSD WD_Black SN850 | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | $229.99 $169.99 at Best Buy (save $60)

Out of all the next-gen PCIe 4.0 SSDs we've tested, this is the one that stands out as offering the absolute best performance around. It runs a bit on the toasty side, so you'll need good airflow in your system, but once you've got that sorted you'll enjoy incredible performance in your games.

Samsung 970 Evo Plus Samsung 970 Evo Plus | 2TB | PCIe 3.0 | $329.99 $229.99 at Best Buy (save $100)

It wasn't that long ago that this was the overall best SSD you could get your hands on. While we've had faster PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs recently, this is still a decent buy, especially at this price. 2TB of speedy NVMe storage will cover you for a good chunk of your steam library, and it'll make Windows fly too.

G.Skill Ripjaws V | 32GB | 2x 16GB | DDR4-3200 | $99.99 at Newegg G.Skill Ripjaws V | 32GB | 2x 16GB | DDR4-3200 | $99.99 at Newegg

You'll struggle to find this much system memory, at this speed, for this little cash. G.Skill is a well-known brand, too, so this isn't some bargain basement kit either. If anyone's feeling the need to give their gaming rig or video editing suite a sweet upgrade this is one of the most affordable ways to do so.

Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD (1TB) SanDisk Extreme Portable | 1TB | USB 3.2 | $239.99 $129.99 at Best Buy (save $110)

This IP55 rated drive is dust-proof and water-resistant, is sturdy enough to survive being dropped, and features hardware encryption to keep the contents private too. With transfer speeds up to 1,050MB/s over USB 3.2 Gen 2 it's no slouch when it comes to throwing files around either. And hey, it looks pretty good too.

Gaming accessories

HyperX Cloud Alpha S HyperX Cloud Alpha S | Wired | Closed-back | $129.99 $79.99 at Best Buy (Save $50)

Similar to the Cloud II, the Alpha S has great quality sound and reliable build quality behind it, with a little more frequency range. Its USB adapter also makes it more versatile for cross-platform usage. We gave it an 82 in our Cloud Alpha S review, so you can bet it's a cracking headset, but particularly so at this price.

Oculus Quest 2 Oculus Quest 2 | VR Headset |Motion Controllers | 128GB storage | $348.00 $299.00 at Newegg (save $48.01) with $50 promotional gift card

The Oculus Quest 2 both improves on the specs sheet of the original Quest and delivers it for cheaper. With a new LCD at 1832 x 1920 per eye, the Quest 2 offers exceptional clarity for an entry-level headset, through which you can enjoy a slew of games either purpose-built for the standalone headset, and thus rendered by the onboard Snapdragon XR2 chip, or beamed from your PC using Oculus Link and a compatible USB Type-C cable. It's now capable of up to 120Hz refresh rate, thanks to a recent update, making it an even sweeter deal.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro | 20,000 DPI | Wireless | $129.99 $68.17 at Amazon (save $61)

This is my boy, my absolute favorite gaming mouse, and the one sat at my right hand right now. It's frustratingly expensive normally, but at this price you are getting an accurate, responsive mouse with that iconic DeathAdder styling. A true weapon of a gaming rodent.

Logitech G413 Logitech G413 | Mechanical Romer-G switch | USB Passthrough | $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon (save $30)

Logitech has put together a very safe keyboard in the G413, and one we've come to appreciate for its simplicity and function. It's mechanical, using Logitech's own Romer-G switches, and is built to last. Only thing is it's available with red lighting and not RGB. I know that'll be a dealbreaker for some, but for a mechanical keyboard it's great value.

Corsair K100 RGB Optical Corsair K100 | Optical Mechanical linear switch | 4K Hz polling rate | per-key RGB | $229.99 $179.99 at Amazon (save $50)

Top of our best gaming keyboards, this opto-mechanical wonder is super responsive, and nicely premium when it comes to build quality. It's certainly worth a look, though you'll have to get both Elgato and iCue softwares to make it work. Still, the only other downside was the price, and this is a decent discount.

TVs