Berserk and the Band of the Hawk gets demon-slaughtering launch trailer

After months of teasing its fast-firing combat, god-like boss battles, and blood-soaked battlegrounds, Omega Force's Berserk and the Band of the Hawk is out now on PC.

The game adaptation of the manga series of the same name, Berserk sees players assuming control of protagonists Guts and Griffith in a mousou hack-and-slashing quest said to be inspired by the likes Dragon's Dogma and Dark Souls. Last month, we were given a glimpse of its "awakening abilities", a snippet of which appears to feature in its lightning-paced launch trailer. Observe:

Said to blend the signature "one versus thousands" action of the long-serving Dynasty Warriors series, Berserk is aimed at both action slasher veterans and newcomers to the genre.

"Players familiar with the Warriors series of hack and slash titles will be able to feel the difference in gameplay through the way each character handles combat," says publisher Koei Tecmo. "For example, Guts’ massive Dragonslayer Great Sword allows for devastating attacks, and players will subsequently feel the weight of the weapon throughout battle."

Berserk also comes with an Endless Eclipse Mode, suited to those who prefer switching off from the main story and simply dealing with wave upon waves of baddies. "Those who manage to withstand the challenge will find themselves better equipped to tackle the main game mode," so reckons Koei Tecmo.

Berserk and the Bank of the Hawk is out now via the Humble Store for the limited-time discounted price of £44.99/$53.99.