Popular

Berserk hack-and-slasher gets release date, name change and a new trailer

By

It's now called: Berserk and the Band of the Hawk.

Berserk, the Dynasty Warriors-esque game adaptation of the bleak comic series, will release on February 21, according to an announcement at Tokyo Game Show. Oh, and it's no longer called "Berserk", but instead "Berserk and the Band of the Hawk". 

As the new trailer below adequately demonstrates, this is going to be a very violent video game, in keeping with the uncompromising nature of its source material. While it provides a satisfying glimpse of how the game will play (it's a musou set in the Berserk world, basically), this older combat video is a heftier chunk of footage, if you're interested.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
See comments