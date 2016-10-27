Berserk and the Band of the Hawk drops trio of combat trailers

Berserk and the Band of the Hawk—the game adaptation of the Berserk fantasy manga series said to have inspired the likes of Dark Souls and Dragon's Dogma—has been relatively quiet since its reveal at E3 this year. Publisher Koei Tecmo has however now dropped three new English language trailers which better showcase the game's combat in practice.

In case you've not been following its development, Berserk is a musou hack-and-slasher in the vein of Dynasty Warriors, thus how it goes about its swordplay and slaughter is, clearly, pretty important.

Main protagonist Guts boasts a wide-ranging arsenal, so says Koei Tecmo, each of weapon which alters the pace of the game. The Dragonslayer Great Sword, for example, facilitates devastating attacks, while automatic guns and projectiles offer ranged alternatives. Some of that plays out here.

Secondary playable hero Griffith, besides having fantastic hair, has a penchant for fast-firing fencing, as is shown in the next trailer below.

While much of the above echoes Berserk's Dynasty Warriors lineage, the following boss battles short is easily the one I'm most interested in. Known as Apostles, these "giant demonic monsters" demand their own battle strategies—a fact galvanised by their propensity to shift forms mid-battle.

Berserk and the Band of the Hawk is due February 21, 2017 on PC via Steam.