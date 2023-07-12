Become the star you were meant to be with these Prime Day streaming deals

Are you ready to embark on your streaming journey? Now is the perfect time to grab some top-notch streaming equipment at discounted prices during Amazon Prime Day. I've carefully curated a selection of my favorite webcams, microphones, and other essential gear to ensure your new ventures go on without a hitch.

For a webcam, you want one that delivers 1080p output, offers seamless connectivity to your PC, and requires minimal setup. If you have a DSLR camera you'd like to use as a webcam on your PC I recommend getting an external capture card with an HDMI input.

A high-quality streaming microphone is essential whether you prefer USB connectivity or XLR through an audio interface. Don't worry—I've found affordable options for newbies and seasoned content creators.

In addition, I've included other streaming goodies such as lights, acoustic paneling, and macro pads. These are ideal for those who already have the basic hardware but want to find inexpensive yet meaningful upgrades to enhance their setup and impress their audience.

Here are the prime (pun very intended) streaming gear deals you don't want to miss out on during Prime Day.

Logitech StreamCam| 1080p | 60fps | $169 $92.99 at Best Buy (save $74)

A great-looking, versatile webcam that's easy to use with features designed for content creators (see our review). The only problem is the webcam only connects via USB-C, which is a bummer if you have an older PC. Price Check: Amazon $130

Razer Kiyo Pro | 1080p |60fps | $199.99 $94.99 at Amazon (save $58)

This excellent low-light webcam is the lowest price it's been in a while (see our review). The auto-focus is a little finicky but super helpful if you stream from a room with poor lighting. Price Check: Target $95

Shure MV7 | USB | XLR | Dynamic | Cardioid | $311 $189 at Amazon (save $121)

Our favorite microphone for two years, the absolute best in the business (see our review). Shure is a beast at making high-end, professional microphones, and its attempt at bringing its pro-grade sound to a slightly less pro-grade price is a home run. The only thing we're not too keen on is that it uses Micro-USB rather than Type-C, but it's well worth the investment to give your voice recordings the professional boost they deserve. Price Check: Walmart $229 (Black) | Sweetwater $249

Elgato HD60 X External Capture Card | USB 3.0 | Up to 4K30 HDR10 | VRR passthrough | $199.99 $139.99 at Best Buy (save $60)

Elgato capture cards are pretty essential to most content creators these days, and if you're not interested in putting an internal one in your PC, the HD60 X is a great alternative. And it's currently cheaper than its less powerful Elgato brothers. Price Check: Amazon $140

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 | USB 3.0 | 15 buttons | White | $149.99 $109.99 at Amazon (save $40)

The Stream Deck MK.2 is a lovely upgrade from the first-generation Stream Deck. It's easy to use and a useful tool for streamers. One feature that's really neat is that it lets you string together actions into one key and trigger them all at once.

Neewer Collapsible Backdrop| Blue/Green Screen| $47.99 $38.39 at Amazon (save $9.60)

This reversible backdrop comes with a stand that is easy to set up and break down. Green screens are for eliminating an unflattering background or want to try more creative shots. There's a good chance the screen might come with some wrinkles (like mine did), so you may keep a steamer handy before your first stream.



Logitech Litra Beam| $99.99 $84.99 at Amazon (save $15)

Lighting is super important to any stream, and sometimes your bedroom lighting isn't going to cut it. Logitech's neat Litra Beam is a cool alternative to a key light. What I like most about it is its adjustable desktop stand. It's an excellent soft light that doesn't make your face look overly shiny. You can also sync a pair of these via an app which is pretty nice.

