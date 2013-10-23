Popular

Batman: Arkham Origins launch trailer interrupts the Dark Knight's Christmas plans

By

The plot of Arkham Origins would fit nicely into Adam West's Batman TV series. Eight assassins attempt to cancel Christmas, and permanently erase Batman from Santa's 'nice' list. Can he bring them to justice? Will Robin's turkey be too dry? And why is Alfred sneaking around with a red hat and fat suit? Of course, as this launch trailer proves, the third Arkham game exists on the other end of the Camp/Gritty scale. In other words, The Dark Knight better watch out.

Batman: Arkham Origins is due out this Friday, October 25th.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
