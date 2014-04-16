Batman: Arkham Knight screenshot blowout
"Wait, not my poetry writing arm!"
I believe the caption you're looking for is: CRUUUUUUUNCHARRRRRGH!
No rift with Oracle
Bats and Barbara Gordon/Oracle planning their next move. Rocksteady reckons the relationship between them, and her father, will form the heart of Arkham Knight.
Come fly the unfriendly skies
You can now glide for longer, and use your Grapnel Gun in mid-flight to suddenly change direction. Other gadgets available mid-flight include Batarangs and the Line Launcher. Bruce Wayne probably ignores the stewardess when she tells him to switch his phone to plane mode, too.
Exit strategy
Probably the coolest thing we saw in the Arkham Knight demo was the way Batman is able to enter/exit the Batmobile while both are still moving. It can either eject him straight into a high glide, or he can call the car up and then swoop in through the, er… sunroof?
Parking spaces: no problem
The Arkham Knight edition of the Batmobile has been designed by Rock steady in conjunction with DC Comics. In gameplay terms, it's like Burnout, at night, and you're driving a wrecking ball with turbos.
Have you been working out?
Tweaks to the combat system include being able to attack prone enemies without interrupting your combo streak, and throwing goons into objects.
Wall of death
The Riddler Trophy challenge we were shown involved an underground obstacle race, with timed hazards, using the Batmobile. To be truthful, it's the bit of Arkham Knight that excites us least, so let's move quietly on…
Bat beatdown
Even the regular goons have upgraded combat chops in Arkham Knight. Standard enemies are able to run at Batman and tackle him to the ground. Which doesn't sound a hugely sound strategy on their part, but can't blame them for giving it the ol' college try.
Devils with dirty faces
Creating insanely clever riddles leaves almost no time for a thorough moisturising regimen, sadly.
Partners in crime
Two-Face and The Penguin can barely look at each other, such is the homoerotic tension created by their latest failure to kill Batman.
It takes two, faces
Must be awkward when Harvey visits France. "Sorry, mon ami, but shall we skip the kisses?"
City on fire
Arkham Knight is set during Halloween. The aftermath of a toxin attack by the Scarecrow has seen the city's inhabitants evacuated, leaving only criminals and Batman behind. Or in other words: Rocksteady has found another way not to have to draw six million Gotham citizens.
The car's the star
In terms of new features the Batmobile really is the star turn of Arkham Knight. Rocksteady says the game will conclude its Batman trilogy, and is clearly looking to go out having ticked all the major fan service boxes.
In a Gordon knot
Here's Commissioner Gordon looking stoically at the sky. Or wondering if he forgot to set his PVR for Big Bang Theory.
Suited and booted
The Batsuit has also had a chunkier redesign since the last game. Does Alfred still do all the tailoring? "That's strange, sir usually dresses to the left."