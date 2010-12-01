Deus Ex: Human Revolution pre-order packs offer extra weapons and mission

The US Deus Ex: Human Revolution pre-order deals have been announced, offering extra items, credits, weapons, and in one case a whole extra mission featuring a cameo from the original Deus Ex. Details and shots below.

In the US, pre-ordering the game from GameStop will include the "Explosive Mission Pack - An entirely new mission with special cameo appearance of original Deus Ex character", along with the following additions:



Linebacker G-87 multiple shot grenade launcher



M-28 UR-DED Utility Remote-Detonated Explosive Device (haha get it)



Automatic Unlocking Device



Pre-order deals with other unnamed retailers are offering a different set of items, and will not include the extra mission.



Huntsman Silverback Double-Barrel Shotgun



Longsword Whisperhead Extreme Range Sniper Rifle



Extra Credits



In Europe, all retailers are offering the same deal as Gamestop, with the granade launcher, remote detonated mine, automatic unlocking device and the extra mission included.

There's also an Augmented edition available for $59.99, which comes with a 40 page art book and an extra DVD full of trailers, a making of feature and a "motion comic". For European players the Augmented edition will also come with the pre-order items that non-Gamestop retailers are offering in the US. The Huntsman shotgun, the sniper rifle and the extra credits to spend on Augmentations in game.

Full details of the bonuses can be found on the Deus Ex: Human Revolution site.

Two things make us sad about this. One: UR-DED. Really? Two: extra credits for buying from a certain shop. Cash can buy you both weapons and augmentations in this game, both of which give you a big advantage.

So there are only three possibilities: a) the game is less well-balanced if you get this cash, b) the game is less well-balanced if you don't, or c) the amount of cash is insignificant.

What do you think - is this going too far?