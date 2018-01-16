Bandai Namco on Dark Souls PC remaster: 'There is no discount' (Updated)

Update 2: The Bandai Namco spokesperson we originally contacted has now reiterated to us that "the game will be the same price for all platforms" and that "there is no discount." Over the weekend, another spokesperson gave a more ambiguous statement, saying that no discount has been announced:

"A message regarding a discount for Dark Souls: Remastered was posted on our e-commerce site in error and has since been removed. To clarify, there is no official discount announced for the title at this time. We want to thank our fans for their understanding and hope everyone looks forward to more information regarding Dark Souls: Remastered in the coming months."

Though the latter statement leaves room for change, it sounds very unlikely that existing Dark Souls owners will be getting a discount on the Remastered version. Our previous update and original story follow below.

---

Update: A statement posted to the Steam forums by Bandai Namco community manager Izmar contradicts what the publisher told us earlier today, saying that they "haven't officially announced anything about the subject of a discount." The post doesn't confirm whether or not a discount is happening. We've contacted Bandai Namco again for clarification. The original story follows below.

---

Original story: Despite what you might have heard online yesterday, it appears owners of the original Dark Souls will not be in-line for a 50 percent discount of Dark Souls: Remastered via Steam.

That's according to a spokesperson from publisher Bandai Namco who, when asked about the possibility of reduced rates for existing PC players, said: "I have been told it is the same price for all platforms. There is no discount."

Another theory doing the rounds yesterday suggested the Dark Souls remaster will employ Dark Souls 3's engine. Prominent Souls commentator VaatiVidya appeared to refute the idea with this tweet last night, whereas Bandai Namco informed me it "[couldn't] shed light on the other question" in reference to my own engine-related queries.