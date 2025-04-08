Team Ninja says 'we sincerely apologize' for Rise of the Ronin's PC version being a mess, promises imminent fixes

The ambitious ARPG Rise of the Ronin released on Steam a few weeks ago and, from the get-go, proved to be yet another terrible PC port from Team Ninja. The game has undeniable qualities but they're buried beneath a myriad of performance issues, and user reviews are "Mixed" with every negative relating in some way to how it's running.

Rise of the Ronin originally released as a PlayStation 5 exclusive in March 2024, and seemed to run fine on the console (it has a 76 metacritic on that platform) which kinda just adds insult to injury.

Team Ninja has now issued an apology to players, and announced that a patch will be released on 10 April addressing performance issues.

"We are currently investigating reported issues for Rise of the Ronin' Steam version," reads a statement posted on X. "Currently we are preparing a patch, which will be released 4/10 (Thursday), to fix or improve some of these issues.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconveniences that you may have experienced."

(Image credit: Koei Tecmo)

It is becoming a bit of a pattern for Team Ninja to deliver shoddy PC ports, which I take no pleasure in saying because I think the studio makes some great action games. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was also a hot mess on PC and three years ago Ninja Gaiden: The Master Collection arrived on PC but was "rough as a dog."

It just seems that maybe, possibly, Team Ninja could do a little bit better by the largest gaming platform in the world. No game launches entirely bug-free of course, but what we're seeing on repeat from Team Ninja are extremely poorly optimised versions of games that run flawlessly on much less powerful hardware. Team Ninja's report card on PC over recent years reads "could do so much better" and, if it doesn't, an unwelcome reputation is going to stick.