Team Ninja says 'we sincerely apologize' for Rise of the Ronin's PC version being a mess, promises imminent fixes
Yet another awful PC port.
The ambitious ARPG Rise of the Ronin released on Steam a few weeks ago and, from the get-go, proved to be yet another terrible PC port from Team Ninja. The game has undeniable qualities but they're buried beneath a myriad of performance issues, and user reviews are "Mixed" with every negative relating in some way to how it's running.
Rise of the Ronin originally released as a PlayStation 5 exclusive in March 2024, and seemed to run fine on the console (it has a 76 metacritic on that platform) which kinda just adds insult to injury.
Team Ninja has now issued an apology to players, and announced that a patch will be released on 10 April addressing performance issues.
"We are currently investigating reported issues for Rise of the Ronin' Steam version," reads a statement posted on X. "Currently we are preparing a patch, which will be released 4/10 (Thursday), to fix or improve some of these issues.
"We sincerely apologize for any inconveniences that you may have experienced."
It is becoming a bit of a pattern for Team Ninja to deliver shoddy PC ports, which I take no pleasure in saying because I think the studio makes some great action games. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was also a hot mess on PC and three years ago Ninja Gaiden: The Master Collection arrived on PC but was "rough as a dog."
It just seems that maybe, possibly, Team Ninja could do a little bit better by the largest gaming platform in the world. No game launches entirely bug-free of course, but what we're seeing on repeat from Team Ninja are extremely poorly optimised versions of games that run flawlessly on much less powerful hardware. Team Ninja's report card on PC over recent years reads "could do so much better" and, if it doesn't, an unwelcome reputation is going to stick.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Rich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer. He is the author of a Brief History of Video Games, a full history of the medium, which the Midwest Book Review described as "[a] must-read for serious minded game historians and curious video game connoisseurs alike."
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The Netflix bump is working its magic once again, sending Devil May Cry rocketing up the Steam top sellers in a $20 franchise bundle
Assassin's Creed Shadows' first major update arrives tomorrow with very good news for your horse