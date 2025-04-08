Team Ninja says 'we sincerely apologize' for Rise of the Ronin's PC version being a mess, promises imminent fixes

News
By published

Yet another awful PC port.

Two rising ronin facing each other
(Image credit: Koei Tecmo)

The ambitious ARPG Rise of the Ronin released on Steam a few weeks ago and, from the get-go, proved to be yet another terrible PC port from Team Ninja. The game has undeniable qualities but they're buried beneath a myriad of performance issues, and user reviews are "Mixed" with every negative relating in some way to how it's running.

Rise of the Ronin originally released as a PlayStation 5 exclusive in March 2024, and seemed to run fine on the console (it has a 76 metacritic on that platform) which kinda just adds insult to injury.

Team Ninja has now issued an apology to players, and announced that a patch will be released on 10 April addressing performance issues.

"We are currently investigating reported issues for Rise of the Ronin' Steam version," reads a statement posted on X. "Currently we are preparing a patch, which will be released 4/10 (Thursday), to fix or improve some of these issues.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconveniences that you may have experienced."

Rise of the Ronin screenshot - some guy cuddling a cat

(Image credit: Koei Tecmo)

It is becoming a bit of a pattern for Team Ninja to deliver shoddy PC ports, which I take no pleasure in saying because I think the studio makes some great action games. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was also a hot mess on PC and three years ago Ninja Gaiden: The Master Collection arrived on PC but was "rough as a dog."

It just seems that maybe, possibly, Team Ninja could do a little bit better by the largest gaming platform in the world. No game launches entirely bug-free of course, but what we're seeing on repeat from Team Ninja are extremely poorly optimised versions of games that run flawlessly on much less powerful hardware. Team Ninja's report card on PC over recent years reads "could do so much better" and, if it doesn't, an unwelcome reputation is going to stick.

Rich Stanton
Rich Stanton
Senior Editor

Rich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer. He is the author of a Brief History of Video Games, a full history of the medium, which the Midwest Book Review described as "[a] must-read for serious minded game historians and curious video game connoisseurs alike."

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about action
Dante smiling

The Netflix bump is working its magic once again, sending Devil May Cry rocketing up the Steam top sellers in a $20 franchise bundle
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows image - guy on a horse

Assassin's Creed Shadows' first major update arrives tomorrow with very good news for your horse
Path of Exile 2 Huntress build - Concept art

Best Huntress starter build in Path of Exile 2
See more latest
Most Popular
Diablo 4 demon character Lilith looks down at the camera with orange light shining behind her
Diablo 4's roadmap reveals this year our console brothers and sisters will finally get keyboard-and-mouse support
Garett approaching a sheep
'Redstone genius' Mumbo Jumbo was originally meant to make 'a bunch of crazy booby traps' for A Minecraft Movie, but they were all cut from the film
San Jose, USA - August 7, 2014: Outside the San Jose Samsung headquarters at 601 McCarthy Ranch Rd
Samsung rakes in nearly $5 billion profit from companies hoarding memory chips like Smaug ahead of Trump's tumultuous tariffs
Herobrine
A Minecraft Movie has a mysterious Herobrine moment that the producer claims is just happenstance: 'One of the characters' eyes kept coming out white'
A screenshot of Microsoft 365 Copilot promotion animation
Microsoft's head of AI wants to create an artificial overly-attached companion for us all: 'It will have its own name, its own style. It will adapt to you. It may also have its own visual appearance and expressions'
Twinkleby - An illustration of two characters having a picnic on a floating grassy island while another waves from a flying sailboat nearby
Shelter's developer is now making a cozy decorating game called Twinkleby
Strahd, titular villain of the Curse of Strahd module, sits regally in his throne in the module&#039;s cover art.
Christopher Perkins, a senior D&D designer, director, and the mind behind 5e's Curse of Strahd, retires after 28 years at Wizards of the Coast
Sabrina Carpenter Fortnite character model in yellow bodysuit against a blue background
Sabrina Carpenter has been revealed as the icon for Fortnite Festival's eighth season
The Razer DeathAdder V3 Hyperspeed on the left, the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro on the right on a teals deal background
Spot the difference: Two of our favorite Razer gaming mice are on discount and I'd happily pick either as my next battle-ready rodent
Framework 13 Intel Core Ultra Series 1 laptop
Framework is 'temporarily pausing US sales' on some of its laptops due to Trump's tariffs: 'At a 10% tariff, we would have to sell the lowest-end SKUs at a loss'