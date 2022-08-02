The August PC game releases and updates you should know about

If PC gaming were a country, Elden Ring's release date would've been a national holiday, and the shadow cast by all that shared, early-year revelry could make a month like August 2022 look dreary. There's no one big game to turn everyone's heads in the same direction in the way Elden Ring got us all looking at Wormfaces and Fingercreepers and a naked guy who solos bosses.

A scan of August's biggest PC releases doesn't look dreary at all, though. It lacks one focal point, but there are more bright spots scattered across the month than we saw in July. Hearthstone players will get new cards, a new Destiny 2 season will begin, Sam Barlow's latest FMV game releases, an exciting immersive sim comes out in early access, and a new Saints Row game will fulfill the foreordained and eternal purpose of that series: to be the wackier Grand Theft Auto we play in between Grand Theft Autos.

Below are those and other exciting games coming out this August. For more, check out our complete guide to 2022 games.

(opens in new tab) Hearthstone: Murder at Castle Nathria (opens in new tab) | August 2 In Hearthstone's second expansion of the year, expect exploding skeletons, demonic imps and a new keyword that sees cards in your hand grow stronger as minions die. It's a fun and flavourful set, even if there's nothing quite as cool as the Colossal creatures from Voyage to the Sunken City.

(opens in new tab) Thymesia (opens in new tab) | August 18 Thymesia blends FromSoftware games into a plague-ridden action RPG with the one-on-one aggression of Sekiro's duels and the grim setting of Bloodborne. If Elden Ring wasn't your aesthetic, this might be it.

(opens in new tab) Farthest Frontier (opens in new tab)| August 9 (early access) Farming is no picnic in this survival city builder. Your settlers will struggle against wild animals and human pillagers, icy blizzards and heat waves, and diseases that infect them and even their crops as you try to build and manage a booming medieval town (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Cult of the Lamb (opens in new tab) | August 11 Dive into dungeons, collect resources, and grow your base as a fluffy cult leader in this action roguelike. It's a bit RimWorld and a bit The Binding of Isaac, as we observed last year (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Gloomwood (opens in new tab) | August 16 (early access) Gloomwood has been among our most anticipated games since its demo arrived on Steam in 2020. This is only the first chunk of the game, which the developers describe as "Thief with guns."

(opens in new tab) Rollerdrome (opens in new tab) | August 16 The folks who made excellent arcade skating games OllieOllie are going 3D and shooter. Rollerdome looks like what'd happen if Tony Hawk Pro Skater had guns, and that alone is enough to get our attention.

(opens in new tab) Saints Row (opens in new tab) | August 23 After a decade in cryostasis, Saints Row is back in a rebooted world and a brand new city: It's fantasy Las Vegas' turn to be blown up by create-a-character psychos with an unlimited supply or rocket launchers.

(opens in new tab) Total War: Warhammer 3 Immortal Empires (opens in new tab)| August 23 The Warhammer 3 update everyone's waiting for, which will link up all three Warhammer campaigns into one massive battle map. We pray to Sigmar our CPUs can handle the strain.

(opens in new tab) Destiny 2: Season 19 (opens in new tab)| August 23 The still unnamed 19th season of Destiny 2 kicks off on Tuesday immediately after a video showcase (opens in new tab) in which Bungie will reveal Lightfall, the next major expansion. As usual, everything's under wraps for now, but guardians can look forward to Arc 3.0—the final rework of the game's original 'Light' subclasses.

(opens in new tab) Immortality (opens in new tab) | August 30 Like Her Story, Immortality will have you dissecting archival video footage to reassemble a mysterious story, But this one's going Hollywood (and likely much more meta) with three fictional "lost" movies that span an actor's career.

More PC games releasing in August