Where to collect stone at Rapid's Rest in Fortnite

Fortnite chapter 2 season 3 week 7 is here, and once you're done digesting that mouthful, check out the new challenges that have become available. Each challenge will give you a fresh batch of XP, and one week 7 challenge asks you to collect stone at Rapid's Rest.

But it can be difficult to find them if you don't know where to look, so we've gone ahead and whipped up this guide to show you every stone location at Rapid's Rest.

Rapid's Rest is located southeast of Lazy Lake.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Rapid's Rest is that grouping of boats and rocks along the river southeast of Lazy Lake. There's also a small elevated hut across the water. Once there, you should be able to harvest enough rock to complete the challenge. Be warned, I noticed one or two other players immediately land with me, so I had to go back for a second match.

Once you complete the challenge, you'll receive a hearty 35,000 XP, which will go a long way towards leveling up your battle pass.

Other week 7 challenges include:

- Search 7 chests at Retail Row

- Eliminate 5 players

- Eliminate 50 players

- Search 7 ammo boxes at Pleasant Park

- Get 3 eliminations at Sweaty Sands

- Gain 100 health or shields from SLURP at Slurpy Swamp

- Collect Floating Rings at Weeping Woods

- Find 3 balls of yarn at Catty Corner



Don't forget to check out the rest of our Fortnite guides and patch notes. Did you see that Peely has a horrifying new skin... or lack thereof?