Welcome to Build Week 2015

The PC has always been the platform of choice for the tinkerer. It’s always been the platform for cutting-edge technology: the mouse, the graphical user interface, the dedicated graphics processor. Most importantly, it’s always been the platform for cutting-edge experiences: 3D, first-person shooters, online communities, and now virtual reality. PC gaming today is more vibrant and diverse than ever. If you don’t own a PC, there’s never been a better time to build one. If you’ve built your own PC in the past, you know that it saves you money, gives you complete freedom of customization, and the end product is something to be be proud of. If you’ve never built a PC before, well, we promise it’s not as hard as you think. And we want to make it even easier.

That’s what Build Week is all about. Throughout the week, we’ll be posting articles aimed at making the PC building experience easier, better, and cheaper. We’ll tell you why we think you should build your own PC, offer parts suggestions for budget, mid-range, and high-end PC builds, and even walk you through the process of building a PC for the first time.

Even if you're a veteran builder, stick around. To go along with Build Week, we have a ton of hardware coverage lined up: reviews, features, and guides to other aspects of PC gaming. You’ll be able to find them all on our Hardware page, or on this tag page dedicated to Build Week.

If there's anything you've ever wanted to know about building a PC (but were too afraid to ask), let us know in the comments. Whether you’re about to build your first PC or have been doing this for 30 years, we want to help you be a better PC gamer.

