Watch the Ubisoft E3 2014 press conference live

Between Microsoft and EA we're well into E3 2014's trailer assault by now, but wait, there's more! Ubi always put on an odd show, but it'll worth enduring the onstage awkwardness if we get another good look at Assassin's Creed: Unity and its four-player co-op mode. We're expecting Far Cry 4 to break cover as well, and Ubisoft also showed its promising apocalyptic survival shooter, The Division, at the Microsoft conference . There may also be some breakdancing and a cabaret of some description, because Ubisoft. Prepare thyself.

This one starts at 3PM PDT / 6PM EDT / 11PM BST.

Let us know your thoughts on the show in the comments. You can catch the latest from the conference on our E3 2014 page .