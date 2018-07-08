Watch Ninja and Hysteria face the real Soulja Boy in the NerdOut Anything Goes Fortnite tourney

In the format set by the weekly Friday Fortnite UMG tourneys, NerdOut's Anything Goes competition will see teams of two fighting for more kills in a series of Fortnite matches. However, Anything Goes means what it says: anything goes. While the duos queue up as a squad, in Friday Fortnite they're not allowed to sabotage one another. NerdOut's spin allows for competitors to do whatever it takes to win, including destroying one another's buildings, using impulse grenades, or explosives on another, or whatever else it takes to secure more kills in the end.

The tournament will feature the usual assortment of big streamers and competitors, but notorious Braid critic and creator of the '07 hit Crank That Soulja Boy will join the fray, and he's kicking off the show in the first bracket against Ninja (streaming here) and Hysteria (streaming here).

It's all going down in a few hours, and you can watch through your favorite streamer or the broader coverage over at the Anything Goes tournament website. Check out the complete bracket and rules while you're there too.