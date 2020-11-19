Watch Cyberpunk 2077's latest Night City Wire livestream here

The fifth episode of Night City Wire, CD Projekt's series of Cyberpunk 2077 online reveal events, gets underway at 9 am PT/12 pm ET today, and you can watch it all right here.

This one is a showcase for the music: CD Projekt said last week that we'll be getting a closer look at Johnny Silverhand, the Porsche-owning rockerboy portrayed by Keanu Reeves, along with other music from the soundtrack, "and a lot more." It's going to be a big one, apparently.

We actually got a look at (but not a listen to) the full Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack earlier today, a double-album rockstravaganza featuring Grimes, Run the Jewels, and Health, who did the very good Max Payne 3 soundtrack. To keep everything in character, though, they appear with their own unique cyberpunk names: Grimes is Lizzy Wizzy, for instance, while Tomb Mold goes by Bacillus, which seems appropriate.

If you've missed previous Night City Wire streams, you can get all caught up on YouTube. Cyberpunk 2077 remains on track for release on December 10.