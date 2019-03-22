Vampire: The Masquerade—Bloodlines 2 announced, coming in 2020

After a few weeks of teases, speculation, and an ARG in the form of a dating app, Paradox finally made things official at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco: it is publishing Vampire: The Masquerades—Bloodlines 2. To be perfectly clear, that's not a remake or a remaster of 2004's Bloodlines, but a proper sequel, developed by Hardsuit Labs. The first-person RPG takes place years after the events of Bloodlines and is set in a new city for the series: Seattle, Washington. There's an announcement trailer above.

In Bloodlines 2, players will inhabit a fledgling vampire and deal with the various vampire clans and political factions who are fighting for control of the city, while engaging in stealth and first-person combat using a number of vampire powers. Brian Mitsoda, designer and writer of the original Bloodlines, is on board again as Bloodlines 2's lead narrative designer.

Vampire: The Masquerade—Bloodlines 2 won't be released until 2020, through pre-orders are already available on Steam, the Epic Store (yes, both!), GOG, and Paradox's store. We got to see a thirty-minute demo of Bloodlines 2 at GDC this week and talk to some of the creators and writers about it. You can read about it here.