Paradox continues to tease its Vampire: The Masquerade game with new images

Paradox Interactive has been teasing a Vampire: The Masquerade announcement for months via an elaborate dating app alternate reality game, Tender. Today, it gave its clearest hint yet that whatever it's planning could be related to 2004's Vampire: The Masquerade—Bloodlines, releasing a series of images showing locales from the RPG.

From the images, posted on Twitter, we think we can pick out the Surfside Diner, The Ocean Hotel in flames, The Ventrue Penthouse, The Malkavian Mansion, the Nosferatu Sewers, and Fat Larry's van.

It's all pointing towards either a remake or a follow-up to Bloodlines, and Paradox promises that "something big" is coming next week during the Game Developers Conference.

We know there is something big happening on the 21st - but what? Will we finally get our soulmate? What does it all mean? Thread incoming - This is what we have dug up so far - Maybe you could check out https://t.co/1etoJVjF8f and help us find out more? 😉 #tenderbeta pic.twitter.com/q7y1uAWTTKMarch 17, 2019

Joanna reckons that, judging by the photographs, the new game could be inspired by the fifth pen and paper version of Vampire: The Masquerade, which came out at the end of last year. Stay tuned for the full announcement, due on Thursday.