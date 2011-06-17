Valve attending Gamescom 2011, will we see Dota 2?

Valve were conspicuously absent from E3 this year. With Portal 2 already out, they decided to skip the show and focus on Gamescom instead. Eurogamer report that Valve will be attending the event in Germany, scheduled to run from August 17 to August 21. It could give us our first look at Dota 2 in action, and we might get to see some of the upcoming Portal 2 DLC . Capcom and Sega have also confirmed that they will be attending the show.