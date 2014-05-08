Popular

Valiant Hearts: The Great War release date announced, trailer shows drama, heroes, and a dog

By

I swear, Ubisoft, if anything happens to that dog, I'll... er, well probably just a have a little cry about it. I bet that's exactly what they want, too, the monsters. Valiant Hearts: The Great War may be a puzzle-based adventure game, but, as you can see from the tone of this new trailer, the character-led look at World War 1 won't be afraid to play with your emotions when it releases on June 25th.

#TheFeels

Valiant Hearts looks at the war through the perspective of a French POW, an American volunteer, a Belgian combat medic, a British pilot and a German infantryman. And the dog, who links the separate story threads of the game's main cast. The game is due out on June 25th.

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
See comments