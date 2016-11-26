Ubisoft Store's new buy one get one free offer includes some big games

We're still deep in the Black Friday deal mines, despite it literally being Saturday, and the Ubisoft Store is offering a good one that you may have missed. Buying a big new PC game like Dishonored 2, or preordering Watch Dogs 2, will score you a free game of your choice of four big Ubisoft releases from the past two years.

The four games that are available to choose include the standard editions of The Division, Rainbow Six Siege, Far Cry Primal, and Assassin's Creed Syndicate. The eligible games which you can buy or preorder to complete the deal are listed below:

Battlefield 1

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Dishonored 2

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

FIFA 17

For Honor

Ghost Recon Wildlands

South Park: The Fractured But Whole

Steep

Titanfall 2

Watch Dogs 2

All you have to do to take advantage of the deal is add both the new game you're purchasing and the game you want free to your cart. The deal lasts until Sunday, November 27, and you can check it out for yourself here.

The Division received a score of 68 in PC Gamer's review, in which James Davenport called it "a challenging co-op cover shooter and a gorgeous open world diminished by bloated and unnecessary RPG tropes." James also reviewed Rainbow Six Siege and awarded it a 90. He called it "an accessible and deeply satisfying shooter that rewards planning and teamwork over a quick trigger finger."

Far Cry Primal, on the other hand, was scored a 79 in its review. Andy Kelly concluded that Far Cry Primal is a "very decent Far Cry game, but its handful of genuinely fun, original ideas are overshadowed by an overriding feeling of familiarity."

And finally, Assassin's Creed: Syndicate earned a 66 in our review. Chris Livingston said, "New toys and strong characters freshen up the Creed formula, but only for a while."