Twitch Sings is a livestream karaoke game set to begin beta testing later this year

Twitch announced a new feature today at its convention: Twitch Sings, a community karaoke game that's going into closed beta soon.

"Built from the ground up for live streaming, [Twitch Sings] has hundreds of songs and features that streamers and their communities can use to make amazing, one-of-a-kind performances together," Twitch said. "In chat, viewers can request songs, cheer to activate light shows on stage, and give their favorite streamers challenges to tackle."

Cheer integration means that Twitch Sings is also a good opportunity to make some extra money. Cheering, in Twitch terms, is done via "bits" which can be purchased in varying amounts. Revenue from those purchases are shared with streamers at a rate of one cent per bit. That's not likely to pay for your vacation to the tropics but it can add up, especially for skilled performers who are able to attract (and impress) an audience.

Twitch Sings is set to begin closed beta testing later this year, so, within the next couple of months. If you want to rock out with your webcam out, you can sign up to get in at twitch.tv, and you can see it in action down below.