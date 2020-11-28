Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero wireless headset is down to $99 for Cyber Monday

If you've been looking to make the move to a wireless headset without breaking the bank, Turtle Beach has its Elite Atlas Aero wireless PC gaming headset down to $99.99—that's $50 off the regular price.

The Elite Atlas Aero features powerful 50mm "Nanoclear" speakers boast 12-20,000Hz frequency response and combine with a high-sensitivity unidirectional microphone for crisp, clear audio and voice chat. A floating headband and deep, over-ear cushions promise a comfortable fit, and no worries if you wear glasses: Turtle Beach has apparently cooked up a patented "ProSpecs Glasses Relief System" that provides an adjustable channel for your specs in the ear cushions.

On-headset controls include master volume, microphone mute, and two programmable buttons, and battery life is rated to over 30 hours—which shouldn't be relevant because, quite frankly, you should not be using this headset, or any other PC gaming peripheral, for 30 hours at a stretch. It's not healthy.

We found that the battery didn't live up to its 30-hour billing in our 2019 review, but still managed a healthy 15 hours. More importantly, the "Superhuman Hearing" enhancement option that promises to boost sound cues in games works like a champ: "It gives an incredible advantage" in competitive gaming when it's switched on.

It's a very solid set for the price (and Turtle Beach is also currently offering free shipping on orders over $39), but if you're looking for something a little different—more audiophile-y, perhaps?—we've got a running roundup here, and more options down below.