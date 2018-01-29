Tropico 6 is coming to the PC Gamer Weekender

We all dream of an island getaway, but some of us dream of that getaway being our very own banana republic. Fortunately the Tropico series has been around a while to sate our thirst for tropical dictatorships, and double-fortunately you’ll be able to listen to a talk about Tropico 6 during the PC Gamer Weekender.

You can join François Reinold, senior producer on Tropico 6, as he fills us all in on what it takes to build the series’ brand heritage while keeping true to the style and trademark humour of the Tropico games.

New features—such as archipelagos, infrastructure and, excitingly, heists—will be shown off, all in Tropico 6’s glorious brand new engine. You can find out more details on Tropico’s official site, or check out a different angle on your social media updates via Facebook.

It’s not just about abuses of power in the tropics, you’ll also be able to see many more speakers, games and booths all at the PC Gamer Weekender, which is being held February 17-18 at the Olympia, London, in the UK. For more details see the site, and follow us on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news. Tickets are available now from £12.99 and you can use the code PCG to knock 20 percent off the price.