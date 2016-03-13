Tripwire explains why it's taking Rising Storm to Vietnam

Back at the PC Gamer Weekender in London last weekend, Tripwire President John Gibson and Antimatter Games producer Jack Hackett took to Nvidia's stage to talk all about how Killing Floor 2 is progressing and what to expect from their upcoming shooter, Rising Storm 2: Vietnam. Skip to around three minutes in to bypass the introductory banter if you want to get right to it: Tripwire's origins, what's coming next for Killing Floor 2, and an extended talk about Rising Storm 2 (starts at 16:00).

Killing Floor 2 is currently in Early Access on Steam, while Rising Storm 2 is set to release "sometime later this year." At the end of the talk, we see the first Rising Storm 2 gameplay trailer, which you can check out separately here. Gibson also drops a little surprise: playable Zeds are coming to Killing Floor 2 "very soon."