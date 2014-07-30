Trials Fusion 'Riders of the Rustlands' DLC is out now, has ten new tracks

The first of six planned Trials Fusion DLC packs is now available in the form of 'Riders of the Rustlands', which moves away from the shiny futuristic theme of the core game and out into the apocalyptic wastelands. That's according to creative director Antti Ilvessuo , who says the new theme will feature "groups of scraggly bikers who are not fit for the city" keeping themselves busy by "scavenging for motorcycle parts and pulling off amazing Trials tricks." So Trials does Mad Max, then?

The pack contains ten new tracks, with six 'classic' tracks, two supercross and one Skill and FMX track. There are also 18 new track challenges, among which includes "a game show against penguins" which sounds just great. New objects will be added to the track editor as well.

As for the future, Ilvessuo says there are a number of free updates on the way, and gives a hint as to what to expect from the remaining five DLC packs. "Into the clouds, under the sea and even deep underground" is where we're headed. Riders of the Rustlands costs US$4.99, or if you want the season pass it can be had for $20. Check out the release trailer below.