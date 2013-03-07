To The Moon gets a follow-up in the form of A Bird Story, starring a boy and his bird

Everybody knows that the bird is the word, so it's a little surprising to hear that To The Moon creator Kan Gao (AKA The Crymaster General) is making a follow-up with "essentially no dialogues throughout". A short semi-sequel to the emotive To The Moon, A Bird Story takes place within the same universe, featuring a new character (the boy) who will go on to appear in episode two of the memory-spelunking adventure series. So far, Gao has revealed a few images and the title screen music, which - blimey, you're not welling up already, are you?

In Gao's own words, "A Bird Story is a simple, surreal short about a boy and a bird with a broken wing. Despite being story-based like most of my games, there are essentially no dialogues throughout. While Dr. Watts and Dr. Rosalene aren't in this game (chronologically, it takes place before their time), the boy in it eventually grows up to become their patient in “episode 2″ of the series."

The original To The Moon revolves around a pair of doctors, who enter a dying man's memories (as you do) in order to fulfill his last wish: to go To The Moon. There's a one-hour demo available on the Freebird Games site , but be warned: you're going to need a hankie.

Here's that title screen I was talking about: