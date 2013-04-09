Red and black: play Planetside 2 with PC Gamer this Thursday

Update: War commences on Amerish at 8pm UK time on Thursday. We'll be gathering from 7pm - check out the forums for details.

At The Crown, the sections are prepared. On Esamir, they're straining at the leash. The PC Gamer community runs a different Planetside 2 event every night of the week. Our drop-pods bear the mark of hundreds of deployments. Our Mosquito gunships are the scourge of the skies. Our tank platoons achieve a record amount of not-upside-down-time. This Thursday, however, the plan changes. Readers, staff, everyone: there's a river on the run. Like the flowing of the tide, PC Gamer is going to war.

Or, to be more specific, our valued colleagues/eternal rivals at Rock, Paper, Shotgun have risen to our challenge . We'll be bringing the might of the red and black to bear against these alien-worshiping usurpers from 7pm UK time on Thursday, on the Miller server in Europe. We'll figure out a continent closer to the time.

You need not ask of yourself what price you might pay, because Planetside 2 is free to download. The PC Gamer war effort will be coordinated through the existing command structure of our Terran Republic outfit, which has its headquarters on the forums . That means we'll be using Mumble for voice chat. As many PCG staff as we can muster will be out there on the frontline, but we need your help. Join us.

RPS will probably be marching to impenetrable ambient electronica. What can I say: PC Gamer is a little more traditional . Also, flamboyant.

Red! The blood of angry men. Black! The dark of ages past. Red! A world about to dawn. Black! A longstanding games journalism sort-of-rivalry-we're-all-friends-really that ends at laaaaaaaaaast.