This Halo Infinite themed RX 6900 XT GPU is so limited edition you can't actually buy one

AMD has announced a partnership with 343 Industries to support the development of Halo Infinite, and it's celebrating the news by showing off the new Radeon RX 6900 XT Halo Infinite Limited Edition graphics card. A card you can't buy, apparently.

This comes on a frantic Halo news day since 343 Industries released a video highlighting all the PC-specific features coming to Halo Infinite when it launches, like custom key bindings, turning your PC into a LAN server even Discord connectivity across platforms.

This collaboration shouldn't come as too big of a surprise since the AMD RDNA 2 architecture that powers the Radeon RX 6000 series is one and the same as the one found in the Xbox Series S and X. As the sole PC partner, the main focus of this team-up will be on "game title optimizations that benefit a vast range of hardware and device endpoints from ultra-high-end gaming powerhouses to older and cost-effective gaming machines as well as the entire Xbox family of consoles," according to AMD.



Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: AMD) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: AMD) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: AMD) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: AMD)

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Halo Infinite Limited Edition is modeled after Master Chief's classic Mjolnir armor. There's even a small Cortana-blue light on the back of the card that's supposed to mimic the AI slot in the back of Chief's helmet. If you can't get enough of Halo branded merchandise, 343 also teamed with Razer to work on a line of PC peripherals that features a whole lot of green.

So, how can you get one of these GPUs? Well, that's the thing. You can't buy them because AMD isn't selling them. AMD said in a blog post that they "will be working with the Halo team and other partners on multiple opportunities over the coming weeks to allow you to get your hands on one."

As for performance, in our review of RX 6900 XT, we weren't too blown away by it compared to the RX 6800 XT. But hey, offered one as a prize, I wouldn't turn it down.

I'd imagine the opportunities will come in contests and giveaways—basically, any way to keep the GPUs away from bots and resellers as we get closer to the Halo Infinite launch.