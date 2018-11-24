This CyberpowerPC AMD-build is a mighty deal at $590 off

This prebuilt PC was already heavily discounted before Black Friday officially started, but now it's been reduced in price even further. If you are an overclocking enthusiast and prefer AMD to Intel, look no further than this high-end, liquid cooled rig from Cyberpower PC. It includes a Ryzen 7 2700X (3.7 GHz) and a Radeon RX 590 alongside 16GB DDR4 RAM, 240GB SSD, 2TB HDD, plus a keyboard and mouse. Everything you need for effortless gaming in 1080p at a great reduced cost.

A few other extra features that really make this deal pop are the RGB 10 color case lighting and the tempered glass side panel.

