This Corsair gaming mouse for $30 makes a great stocking stuffer

If you're looking for a small gift to give the PC gamer in your life, here's something to consider: Corsair's M65 Pro RGB mouse is just $30 right now on Amazon and Newegg. That's a $30 drop from the original MSRP, and $10 lower than the previous Amazon price.

The M65 Pro has a 12000 DPI high-accuracy sensor, an "aircraft-grade" aluminum structure, adjustable weights, and Omron switches rated at 12 million clicks. There's also RGB lighting, as all PC peripherals should have. You can set double macros and change the RGB lights using Corsair's CUE software.

Newegg's sale has 11 hours left at the time of writing, but it's not clear when the discount on Amazon will expire.