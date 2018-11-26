This AMD Ryzen 2700X is $265 today, its best ever price

Amazon US is having a bumper Cyber Monday sale on PC-related goods, and one of the steepest discounts is on AMD's Ryzen 7 2700X CPU. Today it's just $265, whereas its previous low price on the retailer was $280. It includes a Wraith prism LED cooler, to boot.

Jarred had a lot of good thinks to say about the Ryzen 7 2700X in his 87% review back in April. While he said it's a little slower than the i5 and i7 when it comes to games, he praised its higher clockspeeds than previous Ryzen CPUs, as well as its excellent multi-threaded performance. "I give more weight to gaming performance, which is why the Ryzen 7 2700X rates a bit lower than the i7-8700K, but both CPUs are excellent choices. And having choice is part of what makes PC gaming such a great hobby." He's not wrong.

Follow all the best Cyber Monday deals over on our hub. The best deal we've found so far goes to Corsair's 2TB MX500 SSD, which is around $100 under its usual price at an amazing $209.