This Acer Predator 4K G-Sync gaming monitor is $899, its lowest price ever

If you're looking for a new gaming monitor and are thinking of going big by upgrading to a 4K panel, you could do a lot worse than this Acer Predator XB273K. It's currently on sale at Amazon for $899 and while the saving is listed as $300, it's more like $200 when you take into account past price drops. Still, it's the cheapest we've seen it and it also claims the top spot on our list of the best 4K monitors for gaming.

As well as a 4K resolution, this 27-inch IPS panel offers G-Sync support, giving you the best adaptive sync technology for your PC. As you'd expect, you'll get an excellent picture and colour quality as well as great depth and contrast. And the 4ms response time and 120Hz refresh rate—this can be overclocked to 144Hz—means you'll be able to keep up in faster shooters or online games too. This model also includes one Display Port v1.4, one HDMI v2.0, and four USB 3.0 ports.

