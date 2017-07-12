This 28-inch 4K FreeSync monitor from Asus can track your framerate in games

Asus added another monitor to its growing stable of displays, a 28-inch model with a 4K (3840x2160) resolution and FreeSync support. None of the specs really jump off the page and grab you, though if priced right, this could be an interesting contender.

The new VP28UQG is focused on speed over image quality. It uses a twisted nematic (TN) panel to deliver a fast 1ms response time and offers an above average brightness level (on paper, at least) of 300 nits. The contrast ratio is rated at 100,000,000:1 (dynamic), while viewing angles are pegged at 170 degrees horizontal and 160 degrees vertical.

What's interesting about this monitor is that it is one of a growing number of models to support Asus' GamePlus technology. GamePlus adds a few gamer-centric options to the on-screen display (OSD) controls, including a crosshair to help with aiming, a timer function for RTS games, a display alignment tool to ensure a smooth transition between multiple monitor setups, and perhaps most useful is an FPS counter to track framerates.

Beyond the OSD controls, this is a fairly basic monitor. It does not have a built-in USB hub or speakers, and ergonomics are limited to tilt support (-5 to 20 degrees).

Connectivity options include two HDMI 2.0 ports and a DisplayPort 1.2 port. There is also a 3.5mm mini jack.

Asus did not say when the VP28UQG will be available or for how much.