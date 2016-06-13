The Walking Dead Season 3 teased in new trailer

Telltale is teasing the third season of their Walking Dead series, and if you were concerned that Clementine wouldn't be in it, your fears were entirely unfounded, because she is. She's up there in the above image, in fact. You'll play as an older Clem in Season 3, but you'll be playing as a new character named Javier as well. Javier is helpfully standing next to Clem, as if to illustrate that point. Here's an E3 trailer:

Of this new season, which will begin this Autumn/Fall, Telltale says that "Clem returns and will play a key role, but this is a new story as much as it is a continuation of Seasons One and Two. Players completely new to the Telltale series will be able to jump right in without feeling lost at all, and those familiar with previous seasons will perhaps find some even deeper meaning, as we'll be working to ensure save file decisions will carry over from the last two games if you've played them in the past".

"When it comes to Clementine," Telltale continues, "players' relationships with her have very much evolved over the course of Seasons One and Two. In Season One, it was all about playing a more paternal role and helping a little girl find her feet and the courage to survive in a world gone to hell. Season Two was about Clementine developing her skills and becoming more independent of the people around her. In this next season, she's in her early teens, and has grown to be a person who is clearly capable of handling herself - someone very much on the same level as Javier, a fellow survivor who has been through hell, and has managed to remain alive as long as Clem".

You'll play as both Clem and Javier across the series, and from the sounds of it they'll receive equal billing. Telltale won't reveal exactly how this will work yet, but we'll hear more in the coming months.