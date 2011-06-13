PC games out this week

Welcome to our new weekly post to let you know what games are being released this week in the Europe and North America. Wallets at the ready for this week's releases:

Duke Nukem Forever

Due: 14th June (NA)

Price: £29.99/$49.99

In a surprising twist we in Europe actually got a game first for a change, but the Duke will land in North America this tuesday. Read our review here. Get it on Steam here .

Alice: Madness Returns

14th June (NA) 16th June (EU)

Price: £29.99/$49.99

We've a whole host of videos and screenshots of Alice's twisted world.

Dungeon Siege 3

17th June (EU)

Price: £29.99/$49.99

If you're not sure about purchasing Obsidian's latest outing, you can check out the newly released demo . Get it on steam here .

Magic: The Gathering - Duels of the Planeswalkers.

June 15th

Price: £6.99/$9.99

Tap here for our coverage of the card game adaptation. Get it on steam here .

