The Raven Remastered release date set for March

King Art Games' The Raven—Legacy of a Master Thief is an episodic point-and-click adventure game that first graced our screens in July, 2013. Now, publisher THQ Nordic has revealed the whodunit detective 'em up is in-line for a 2018 reimagining. Named The Raven Remastered, it's due in a couple of months' time.

With that, expect fully-remastered animations, lighting and hair effects—"in full HD resolution"—and subtitles in French, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, German, Russian, Polish and Italian. As before, The Raven's crime story is portrayed through the eyes of multiple characters and visits everywhere from the Swiss Alps to the Museum of Cairo.

Here's the remaster's announcement trailer:

And here's a brief synopsis as per THQ Nordic:

London, 1964. An ancient ruby is stolen from the British Museum. At the crime scene: a raven feather. Is somebody trying to follow in the footsteps of The Raven, the legendary master thief who disappeared years before?

Constable Anton Jakob Zellner finds himself in the middle of the kind of murder mystery he so far only knew from reading his favourite crime novels. Nothing is what it seems. Everyone has something to hide. And the Raven is always one step ahead...

The Raven Remastered is due March 13, 2018.